NEL 2020 IL RITORNO LIVE DEL “RE DEL BLUES” 10 CONCERTI IN ESCLUSIVA ALL’ARENA DI VERONA Uniche date italiane, dal 22 settembre 2020 ZUCCHERO sceglie di nuovo l’Arena di Verona, per lui «uno dei più bei posti al mondo per fare musica», come unica tappa italiana del suo prossimo tour mondiale. Queste le date dei 10 concerti: 22 settembre, 23 settembre, 25 settembre, 26 settembre, 27 settembre, 29 settembre, 30 settembre, 2 ottobre, 3 ottobre e 4 ottobre. I biglietti saranno disponibili in prevendita dalle ore 16.00 di oggi, giovedì 18 aprile, su @ticketone.it e dalle ore 11.00 di venerdì 26 aprile nei circuiti di vendita e nelle prevendite abituali. #ZuccheroARENA2020 THE "KING OF BLUES" RETURNS IN 2020 10 EXCLUSIVE SHOWS AT THE VERONA ARENA Zucchero's only Italian dates, from September 22nd 2020 ZUCCHERO has again chosen the Verona Arena, which he describes as «one of the best places in the world to play a concert», as the only Italian venue on his forthcoming world tour. These are the dates of the 10 shows: September 22nd, 23rd, 25th, 26th, 27th, 29th, 30th, October 2nd, 3rd, 4th. Tickets will be available on presale from 4 p.m. today, Thursday April 18th on TicketOne.it and from 11 a.m. on Friday April 26th from all the usual outlets.

